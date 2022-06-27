SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY

The project will consist of several components and the environmental impact assessment (EIA) requirements for them may vary. If situated in the EU, the components where track will be doubled or the alignment significantly modified would fall within Annex I of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU (the EIA Directive) and therefore be subject to an EIA. The remaining components, which will mostly consist of the modernisation of the existing tracks without significant changes to the alignment would most likely fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive. The project will require some physical and economic resettlement for construction of the track duplications and sections on new alignment. The project components will undergo ESIA according to the national legislation and the Bank's environmental and social standards, including an assessment of potential impact on any conservation areas. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be further analysed during the appraisal.