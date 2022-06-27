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SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
799 116 498 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Serbie : 799 116 498 €
Transports : 799 116 498 €
Date(s) de signature
23/02/2023 : 80 150 000 €
30/03/2023 : 168 966 498 €
16/12/2022 : 550 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 84 483 249 € fourni par COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED ,a 84 483 249 € Investment Grants fourni par COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Autres liens
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Article sur un sujet connexe
La Serbie mise sur un mode de transport vert
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 juin 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/12/2022
20210445
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
THE COMPANY FOR MANAGEMENT OF THE PUBLIC RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE SERBIAN RAILWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE LLC BELGRADE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1680 million
EUR 2775 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of upgrading and modernisation of the Belgrade - Nis railway line (approximately 230 km).

The project contributes to the development of economic infrastructure, in particular transport. It is located on the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), as extended to specific neighbouring countries based on high-level agreements on transport infrastructure. By facilitating rail transport, the project will contribute to the competitiveness of the country's economy. The project will increase the quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Serbia, and contribute to the modal shift from road to rail. It will generate time and vehicle operating costs savings, reduce the maintenance costs of the infrastructure, improve railway and road safety and present environmental benefits, including climate change mitigation.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will consist of several components and the environmental impact assessment (EIA) requirements for them may vary. If situated in the EU, the components where track will be doubled or the alignment significantly modified would fall within Annex I of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU (the EIA Directive) and therefore be subject to an EIA. The remaining components, which will mostly consist of the modernisation of the existing tracks without significant changes to the alignment would most likely fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive. The project will require some physical and economic resettlement for construction of the track duplications and sections on new alignment. The project components will undergo ESIA according to the national legislation and the Bank's environmental and social standards, including an assessment of potential impact on any conservation areas. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be further analysed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Commentaires

The proposed operation is expected be covered by the comprehensive guarantee granted to the EIB under the Dedicated Investment Window 1 of EFSD+, established by the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) Global Europe.

Documents liés
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
08/09/2022 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
26/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Projets associés
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
serbe
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159364267
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
serbe
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159121936
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159128270
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159121410
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159126018
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160140072
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
serbe
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159124105
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
serbe
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159124900
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
serbe
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160142688
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159127057
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
serbe
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159130859
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159124598
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Date de publication
8 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159361533
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Date de publication
26 Nov 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
156448107
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210445
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Fiche technique
SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Article sur un sujet connexe
La Serbie mise sur un mode de transport vert
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)

À la une

Lien vers la source
Article sur un sujet connexe
La Serbie mise sur un mode de transport vert
Autres liens
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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