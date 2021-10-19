COVID-19 VACCINE RDI SPAIN

This project supports biotechnology RDI activities in Spain; in particular, for the development of COVID-19 vaccines, it enables the Promoter to develop potential breakthrough solutions addressing one of the most critical priorities in public health, i.e., prophylactic solutions towards a deadly and highly contagious disease such as COVID-19. The research findings may generate significant spill-over effects in furthering understanding of the disease and the vaccine development processes, in collaboration with other companies, universities and research institutions, while strengthening both Spain's and Europe's position in the prevention of the coronavirus pandemic. By supporting the project, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving and cultivating highly skilled employment opportunities. The EIB will provide the company with access to long-term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently high level of uncertainty within R&D activities. In addition, the EIB loan provides a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project and the promoter, facilitating the crowding-in of other commercial and public lenders.