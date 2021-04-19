Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project concerns the construction of the S14 Expressway Lodz Western Bypass.
The project addresses gaps in the efficiency of road network alignment and will eliminate traffic bottlenecks in the Lodz area. The project indirectly contributes to an improved efficiency of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) road network in Poland by providing an efficient and shorter link between the A2 motorway and S8 expressway south of Lodz. The entire S14 expressway follows a new alignment connecting Emilia interchange on A2 with Roza interchange on S8. The project concerns the construction of a new 25.6 km 2x2 lane S14 Expressway section and a 1.3 km connection road to the Emilia hub. The project is expected to strongly contribute to the reduction of safety-related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by national and local roads. Overall, the project will contribute to fulfilling public policy targets aimed at the development of more efficient and safe transport systems.
The Project concerns the construction of the S14 Expressway Lodz Western Bypass, located in a Cohesion region of Poland. Although not being part of the TEN-T network, the Project contributes to an improved efficiency of it, by providing an efficient and shorter link between the A2 motorway and the S8 Expressway west of Lodz. The Project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility and is essential for decongestion of city streets and local roads. It is expected that the Project will facilitate economic development and market integration in the Lodz region. The Project will contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by the National and local roads. 5% of the Project's works are contributing to Climate Action, adaptation objectives. It is also estimated that the implementation of the Project will generate CO2 emission savings. The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the competent authorities have issued environmental decisions and development permits.
As the procurement has taken place already, the Bank will verify that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.