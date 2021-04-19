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S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 200 000 000 €
Transports : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
17/12/2021 : 200 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Łódź Teofilów
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Lublinek
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
15 octobre 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/12/2021
20210419
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA - REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 417 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the construction of the S14 Expressway Lodz Western Bypass.

The project addresses gaps in the efficiency of road network alignment and will eliminate traffic bottlenecks in the Lodz area. The project indirectly contributes to an improved efficiency of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) road network in Poland by providing an efficient and shorter link between the A2 motorway and S8 expressway south of Lodz. The entire S14 expressway follows a new alignment connecting Emilia interchange on A2 with Roza interchange on S8. The project concerns the construction of a new 25.6 km 2x2 lane S14 Expressway section and a 1.3 km connection road to the Emilia hub. The project is expected to strongly contribute to the reduction of safety-related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by national and local roads. Overall, the project will contribute to fulfilling public policy targets aimed at the development of more efficient and safe transport systems.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project concerns the construction of the S14 Expressway Lodz Western Bypass, located in a Cohesion region of Poland. Although not being part of the TEN-T network, the Project contributes to an improved efficiency of it, by providing an efficient and shorter link between the A2 motorway and the S8 Expressway west of Lodz. The Project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility and is essential for decongestion of city streets and local roads. It is expected that the Project will facilitate economic development and market integration in the Lodz region. The Project will contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by the National and local roads. 5% of the Project's works are contributing to Climate Action, adaptation objectives. It is also estimated that the implementation of the Project will generate CO2 emission savings. The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the competent authorities have issued environmental decisions and development permits.

As the procurement has taken place already, the Bank will verify that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
19/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Łódź Teofilów
15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS
20/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Lublinek
20/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Łódź Teofilów
Date de publication
19 Nov 2021
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
149274321
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210419
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS
Date de publication
15 Dec 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
149252782
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210419
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Lublinek
Date de publication
20 Nov 2021
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
149279606
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210419
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Date de publication
20 Nov 2021
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
149282673
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210419
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Łódź Teofilów
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Lublinek
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS
Fiche technique
S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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