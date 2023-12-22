OLEDWORKS (I-EU FT)

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of (Annex II eligibility). The proposed operation addresses the Future Technologies Main Policy Priority Area under the InvestEU Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW), and more specifically the innovative use of OLED lighting technology for the automotive industry.





The promoter has developed a capability and intellectual property to use OLED technology for lighting in cars including for rear combination lamps, which is a first-of-a kind use case at scale. The financing will help the Company expanding its European operations in part through the extension of their manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany, while also supporting the further development of their proprietary OLED lighting technology.





The EIB Venture Debt financing is expected to address market failures and gaps related to (i) imperfect competition contributing to expand the use cases of innovative OLED technology, (ii) incomplete market by facilitating the creation of a serial production capability for OLED panels targeting automotive clients, and (iii) financial market failures arising from higher cost of financing.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.



