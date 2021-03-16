Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

NUMARES (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Montant
20 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 20 000 000 €
Services : 20 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/02/2022 : 20 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NUMARES (EGF VD)
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI accorde un financement de 20 millions d’EUR à Numares, un développeur innovant de diagnostics

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
29 juillet 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 25/02/2022
20210316
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NUMARES (EGF VD)
NUMARES AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 20 million
EUR 44 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Description
Objectifs

Numares AG is a medtech company based in Regensburg (Germany) with subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore. Founded in 2004 as a spin-off of Regensburg University, the company employs 60 full-time equivalents (FTEs). It focuses on the development of Axinon, a modular software-based system for diagnostics based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) metabolomics with multiple applications. The project will consist in completing the ongoing clinical studies in conjunction with relevant cost items providing Numares with sufficient runway to commercialise its platform.

The EIB financing will support the research and development (R&D) activities of the Promoter to further develop in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests based on Axinon, a novel fully automated and software-based, IVD platform designed to obtain high-quality Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) metabolomics data from liquid biopsy samples in a robust and reproducible way for multiple indications. The primary objective is to further advance the technology, conduct additional clinical studies to validate the leading diagnostic tests, and obtain regulatory approval enabling market access. The eligible investment plan incorporates R&D activities, including, inter alia, clinical validation, regulatory, and related expenses to finance the development of the products. The proposed transaction will enable the Promoter to address an increasing demand for IVD. In addition, it will encourage the growth and development of European scientific acumen.

Additionnalité et impact

The financing of the project supports R&D activities, which generate relevant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative products in the field of medical diagnostics and through skills development and upgrading. The EIB helps the Company to finalise the development of its product and execute its investment program by providing long-term financing, which better mirrors the early-stage nature of the Company, and inherently higher level of uncertainty of returns from R&D activities. Furthermore, by supporting a European Company in addressing medical needs in diagnostics, the project may contribute to the health and well-being of the global population. In addition, by applying a full digital approach, the Company significantly limits its environmental footprint and pave the way for higher sustainability standards within an industry mainly governed by chemical based technologies. By supporting the Company, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investment concerns R&D activities that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities or other research centres already authorised for the same purpose, and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal by the EIB for compliance of the project with the relevant European legislation.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to the EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Documents liés
01/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NUMARES (EGF VD)
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI accorde un financement de 20 millions d’EUR à Numares, un développeur innovant de diagnostics

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NUMARES (EGF VD)
Date de publication
1 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
151909927
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210316
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NUMARES (EGF VD)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
NUMARES (EGF VD)
Fiche technique
NUMARES (EGF VD)
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI accorde un financement de 20 millions d’EUR à Numares, un développeur innovant de diagnostics

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI accorde un financement de 20 millions d’EUR à Numares, un développeur innovant de diagnostics
Autres liens
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NUMARES (EGF VD)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes