NUMARES (EGF VD)

The financing of the project supports R&D activities, which generate relevant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative products in the field of medical diagnostics and through skills development and upgrading. The EIB helps the Company to finalise the development of its product and execute its investment program by providing long-term financing, which better mirrors the early-stage nature of the Company, and inherently higher level of uncertainty of returns from R&D activities. Furthermore, by supporting a European Company in addressing medical needs in diagnostics, the project may contribute to the health and well-being of the global population. In addition, by applying a full digital approach, the Company significantly limits its environmental footprint and pave the way for higher sustainability standards within an industry mainly governed by chemical based technologies. By supporting the Company, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.