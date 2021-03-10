GREEN EQUIPMENT & LAST MILE SUSTAINABLE DELIVERY

The project supports an innovative Mid-Cap in investments in new state-of-the-art electric equipment to substitute higher carbon footprint rental equipment, as well as in the development of a sustainable transport business model (last-mile delivery). It will strengthen the competitiveness of a European machinery and equipment rental company and will support the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge (through the collaboration with suppliers and customers) and workforce upskilling and training. The fleet electrification will avoid greenhouse gas, pollutants and noise emissions and maximize the availability for rental, thus strengthening the circular economy model. The investment plan supports the objectives of the European Green Deal (COM(2019) 640) through the mobilisation of industry for a clean and circular economy. Specifically, the Circular Economy Action Plan (COM(2020) 98) foresees the development of business models based on sharing and product-as-service to optimise product use. The EIB will provide the company with access to long-term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirror the economic life of its investments. In addition, the EIB loan provides a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project and the promoter, which expects to facilitate the crowding-in of other commercial and public lenders. Furthermore, this project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.



