GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING

The operation will finance the Promoter's investments in: a) RDI activities linked to the enhancement of sustainability in farm operations, b) digitalization, and c) decarbonisation.

The project is strongly aligned with EU Green Deal and EIB policy priorities, namely on the minimisation of the environmental and carbon footprint of pork production and relevant agro-industries, and consistent with the Paris agreements. The project is complementary to EU rural development policy and the renewable energy generation.

The RDI activities financed are expected to generate positive knowledge, technology, climate and environmental externalities. This is to be achieved through the promotion of innovative processes and through skills development. The Promoter's RDI programme targets higher resource efficiency, smaller environmental footprint improvement and safer products adapted to the consumer preferences, but not internalized on the consumer product market.

The project addresses the market failures associated with climate change and environmental sustainability - namely the greenhouse-gas (GHG) and the pollution externalities - by identifying, developing, and validating low-carbon and clean technologies. It also counters the market failures of RDI positive knowledge externalities and from limited access and/or higher cost of financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, and leading to higher screening and monitoring costs), and misalignment of incentives.

The EIB, alongside the EU policy incentives, will support the promoter in re-orienting its business activities towards the development and implementation of more sustainable technology for farming. The RDI component will create knowledge allowing the promoter to overcome limitations related to the access to and dissemination of new technologies, such as high transaction costs for obtaining information, negotiating and acquiring protected technologies. The project shows good prospects for growth and social benefits, as well as fair employment indicators.





The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure by providing favorable terms (availability and grace periods and flexibility on drawdowns), as well as a long maturity. Moreover, the EIB will become a stable financier assuming a long-term commitment with the promoter, sending a positive signal towards the company's current and potential new financing partners. EIB's structuring expertise has contributed to confirm the Project's alignment with the Paris agreements.