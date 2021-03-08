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GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING

Signature(s)

Montant
40 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 40 000 000 €
Énergie : 2 800 000 €
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture : 37 200 000 €
Date(s) de signature
7/07/2022 : 2 800 000 €
7/07/2022 : 37 200 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Jorge
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Santa Carmina
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI accorde un prêt de 40 millions d’EUR à Grupo Jorge pour améliorer la durabilité et l’efficacité énergétique de ses activités
Projet apparenté
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 août 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 07/07/2022
20210308
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
JORGE PORK MEAT SLU
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
EUR 86 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project relates to the financing of the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities and related CAPEX between 2021 and 2025 in order to develop and confirm new technologies for sustainable rearing and deploy green energy sources for self-consumption in Spain.

The proposed investment therefore targets the research, development and testing of components and systems as well as the revamping and first-of-its-kind facilities of pork rearing farms targeting improved animal welfare, zero emissions, no slurry, and no antibiotics. This target is in line with the reduction of the two main emission sources of the pig supply chain: indirect feed emissions and manure emission.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation will finance the Promoter's investments in: a) RDI activities linked to the enhancement of sustainability in farm operations, b) digitalization, and c) decarbonisation.

 

The project is strongly aligned with EU Green Deal and EIB policy priorities, namely on the minimisation of the environmental and carbon footprint of pork production and relevant agro-industries, and consistent with the Paris agreements. The project is complementary to EU rural development policy and the renewable energy generation.

 

The RDI activities financed are expected to generate positive knowledge, technology, climate and environmental externalities. This is to be achieved through the promotion of innovative processes and through skills development. The Promoter's RDI programme targets higher resource efficiency, smaller environmental footprint improvement and safer products adapted to the consumer preferences, but not internalized on the consumer product market.

 

The project addresses the market failures associated with climate change and environmental sustainability - namely the greenhouse-gas (GHG) and the pollution externalities - by identifying, developing, and validating low-carbon and clean technologies. It also counters the market failures of RDI positive knowledge externalities and from limited access and/or higher cost of financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, and leading to higher screening and monitoring costs), and misalignment of incentives.

 

The EIB, alongside the EU policy incentives, will support the promoter in re-orienting its business activities towards the development and implementation of more sustainable technology for farming. The RDI component will create knowledge allowing the promoter to overcome limitations related to the access to and dissemination of new technologies, such as high transaction costs for obtaining information, negotiating and acquiring protected technologies. The project shows good prospects for growth and social benefits, as well as fair employment indicators.


The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure by providing favorable terms (availability and grace periods and flexibility on drawdowns), as well as a long maturity. Moreover, the EIB will become a stable financier assuming a long-term commitment with the promoter, sending a positive signal towards the company's current and potential new financing partners. EIB's structuring expertise has contributed to confirm the Project's alignment with the Paris agreements.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation concerns support to the implementation of research and development technologies aimed at developing sustainable rearing with the construction and renovation of rearing facilities, biogas and composting unit, water storage, and photovoltaic field for self-consumption. Part of the project's investments fall under Annex I and II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EC. The requirements, in respect to EU and national legislation, including permitting and public consultations, are strictly followed by the promoter. The Promoter applies strict animal welfare, hygiene and safety protocols, and integrated environmental and quality management systems that meet official EU and Spanish standards and conform to Best Available Techniques.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Documents liés
13/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
21/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Jorge
21/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Santa Carmina
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI accorde un prêt de 40 millions d’EUR à Grupo Jorge pour améliorer la durabilité et l’efficacité énergétique de ses activités

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Date de publication
13 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
155693556
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210308
Secteur(s)
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Jorge
Date de publication
21 Jun 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
155694267
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210308
Secteur(s)
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Santa Carmina
Date de publication
21 Jun 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
155693533
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210308
Secteur(s)
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Jorge
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Santa Carmina
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Fiche technique
GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI accorde un prêt de 40 millions d’EUR à Grupo Jorge pour améliorer la durabilité et l’efficacité énergétique de ses activités
Projet apparenté
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI accorde un prêt de 40 millions d’EUR à Grupo Jorge pour améliorer la durabilité et l’efficacité énergétique de ses activités
Autres liens
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Jorge
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Santa Carmina
Projet apparenté
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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