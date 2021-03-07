ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION

The project supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital objectives. The project is expected to generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes and products and through skills development. The positive environmental externalities are expected to be in form of reduction of GHGs emission, reduction of energy and raw material consumption and pollution prevention in the promoter's manufacturing facilities. In addition, the investment in R&D component creates knowledge externalities through cooperation with public researchers, suppliers and customers. Moreover, the financing of this project addresses the market failure of imperfect competition as it helps a mid-sized company to gain and maintain its market share in domestic and international markets, thus increasing competition. The project generates a range of economic and social benefits. The investment supports the re-skilling and up-skilling of the workforce, the implementation of safer working conditions and it contributes to wider socio-economic effects such as the support of the EU chemical industry leadership and competitiveness and the support to long-term EU economic growth. The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure by providing favourable and customized terms. Moreover, the EIB will become a stable financier assuming a long-term commitment with the promoter, sending a positive signal towards the company's current and potential new financing partners.