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PANNONIA BIO PROTEINS AND R&D

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Hongrie : 50 000 000 €
Industrie : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/12/2022 : 50 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PANNONIA BIO PROTEINS AND R&D
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 novembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/12/2022
20210286
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PANNONIA BIO PROTEINS AND R&D
PANNONIA BIO ZRT
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of three components, namely (i) the construction and operation of a protein isolate unit, (ii) the construction and operation of a soluble fibre extraction unit, and (iii) a research, development and innovation (RDI) programme targeting the development of new protein and fibre concentrates for food, feed as well as pharmaceutical applications.

The objective is to valorise and increase the circularity of existing processing residues and to accelerate the RDI investments towards producing new, high-value and high-quality protein and fibre concentrates. The investment programme generates significant social benefits and added value, through circular economy activities reducing the environmental and carbon footprint. Furthermore, it will increase the overall resource efficiency of the promoter's existing industrial activities.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project generates significant additionality and social benefits through positive knowledge externalities and reduced negative environmental externalities by increasing the use of secondary by-products into high-value food and feed products. Hence, the project fosters environmental sustainability by contributing to circular use. It would be harmful if the original, unprocessed by-products would be even partially disclosed to the nature or be poorly valorised in their current form. The project creates positive knowledge externalities by the deployment of advanced technologies in valorising secondary by-products and circular solutions. Being located in an EIB Cohesion Priority region, the project supports also economic and social cohesion.


The EIB has a significant role to play in the support and deployment of industrial scale-up of relevant resource efficient technology and specifically in this specific project, given its complexity and intrinsic "technological risk". The EIB financial contribution is considered as significant based on a sound financial added value and tenor extension as well as signalling effects on other lenders generated by the first time EIB loan to the company which will diversify its funding structure.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) will be assessed during appraisal, as well as well compliance with the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) 2010/75/EU and other applicable environmental acquis.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
21/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PANNONIA BIO PROTEINS AND R&D
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PANNONIA BIO PROTEINS AND R&D
Date de publication
21 Dec 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163120752
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210286
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Hongrie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PANNONIA BIO PROTEINS AND R&D
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PANNONIA BIO PROTEINS AND R&D
Fiche technique
PANNONIA BIO PROTEINS AND R&D
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Informations et observations générales

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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