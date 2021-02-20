Xeltis (EGF VD)

Fiche récapitulative
The Promoter is a Dutch company pioneering a restorative approach in cardiovascular therapy. The company's technology platform (RestoreX) enables the patient's own body to naturally restore a new blood vessel or heart valve.
The proposed transaction supports the company's research and development (R&D) investments and manufacturing upscaling-related capex to advance the clinical and regulatory development as well as market launch of the company's implantable cardiovascular devices i.e., restorative pulmonary heart valve, aortic heart valve, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) and Hemodialysis access graft. The project will be coordinated from the company's headquarters located in Eindhoven (the Netherlands).
Xeltis is a Netherlands based clinical-stage medical device company pioneering a restorative approach in cardiovascular therapy, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Their technology is based on super molecular polymer chemistry materials enabling the patient's own body to naturally restore a new blood vessel or heart valve. Initially acting as a scaffold mimicking synthetic grafts (valve or vessel), Xeltis' products are progressively replaced by patient's own tissues so a full replacement and complete restoration of the natural function of the valve or vessel is achieved. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven SMEs, arising from their limited access to financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives etc. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in the Netherlands will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Hence, EIB's involvement in this project supports the development of leading-edge timely, accurate and evidence based precision technology with important health benefits, which would otherwise have been significantly delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.
Xeltis is a Dutch clinical-stage medical device company with the most advanced polymer-based restorative devices for cardiovascular treatment. Xeltis' devices, based on the revolutionary Nobel-prize super molecular polymer synthesis, can naturally evolve into living blood vessels or heart valves, when colonised by a patient's own tissue.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
À la une
Photogallery
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.