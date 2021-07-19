FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL

The operation, a framework loan to Société Générale acting as Borrower (with Franfinance S.A. acting as Financial Intermediary and Promoter) under the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) programme, will support the installation of energy-efficient equipment and renewable energy generation capacity on business premises. The operation supports investments leading to energy savings, renewable energy generation and enabling infrastructure for electric vehicles, thus helping to achieve national and European targets for energy efficiency, renewable energy and low-emissions transport. It will deliver CO2 emission reductions, while also contributing to the security and diversification of energy supply in the EU. In addition, a significant share of the investment will be in cohesion regions, thus supporting their development.