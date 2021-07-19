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FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL

Signature(s)

Montant
37 500 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 37 500 000 €
Énergie : 37 500 000 €
Date(s) de signature
29/12/2022 : 37 500 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
02/09/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Projet apparenté
PF4EE Programme Loan

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 juillet 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/12/2022
20210142
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
FRANFINANCE SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 38 million
EUR 50 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Framework loan dedicated to Lease Financing of Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) eligible investments with an attached PF4EE guarantee under operation 20210141.

The operation, a framework loan to Société Générale acting as Borrower (with Franfinance S.A. acting as Financial Intermediary and Promoter) under the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) programme, will support the installation of energy-efficient equipment and renewable energy generation capacity on business premises. The operation supports investments leading to energy savings, renewable energy generation and enabling infrastructure for electric vehicles, thus helping to achieve national and European targets for energy efficiency, renewable energy and low-emissions transport. It will deliver CO2 emission reductions, while also contributing to the security and diversification of energy supply in the EU. In addition, a significant share of the investment will be in cohesion regions, thus supporting their development.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is aligned with EU and French national policy and regulation regarding environmental sustainability and more specifically with the Energy Efficiency Directive (2012/27/EU and as amended 2018/2002/EU), the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2010/31/EU and as amended 2018/844/EU), and the Renewable Energy Directive (2009/28/EC and as recast 2018/2001/EU). The Promoter will be required to adhere to any other environmental regulation affecting the operation such the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The operation will target corporate clients in France as the final beneficiaries. Much of the procurement will take place under private sector conditions, however some public procurement may occur for public entity clients who will follow French and EU public procurement rules. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures to be followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Documents liés
02/09/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
PF4EE Programme Loan

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Date de publication
2 Sep 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
143006250
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210142
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
02/09/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Fiche technique
FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Projet apparenté
PF4EE Programme Loan

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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