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ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Montant
112 470 757,6 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Équateur : 112 470 757,6 €
Énergie : 112 470 757,6 €
Date(s) de signature
28/12/2023 : 112 470 757,6 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Reasentamiento y Restitución de Activos
Related public register
05/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Consulta y Participación
Related public register
18/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde prête 125 millions de dollars américains à l’Équateur pour renforcer sa capacité de transport d’électricité et son intégration régionale

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
26 mai 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/12/2023
20210138
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
CORPORACION ELECTRICA DEL ECUADOR CELEC EP
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 125 million (EUR 113 million)
USD 278 million (EUR 252 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Investment loan to part-finance the Ecuadorian side of the Power Interconnection System between Ecuador and Peru in 500kV.

The project will improve power supply security in Ecuador and Peru and optimise market cost structures, while fostering regional power trade. It will also support the connection of future renewable energy generation facilities in Ecuador. Thereby, it will contribute to mitigate climate change, develop social and economic infrastructure, as well as competitive and secure energy.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the implementation of a power interconnection between Ecuador and Peru and contributes to making the energy system more efficient and resilient, whist allowing increasing integration of more renewable electricity generation capacity. The project addresses multiple market failures, such as security of supply, market integration, as well as negative carbon and air pollution externalities. It will increase electricity trade across the border, decrease overall generation costs and reduce environmental externalities, whilst delivering excellent economic and social benefits.

 

The project is well-aligned with EU and national priorities by promoting the Green Transition and a Sustainable and Inclusive Economy, both regional EU priorities, the country-specific priorities for Peru and Ecuador, and the Global Gateway initiative's Climate and Energy priority. Likewise, the project addresses national priorities such as Ecuador's National Development Plan and Peru's National Strategy on Climate Change by 2050.

 

The EIB's financial contribution focuses around offering flexible financing terms in line with the project, namely through a long tenor and interest rate type for each disbursement (multiple tranches may be chosen). The EIB has provided advice to the promoter resulting in a better assessment of CO2 emissions reduction, climate risk and biodiversity impacts.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU), requiring an EIA. In accordance with the national related regulations in Ecuador, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) for the project are being carried out. The promoter has to ensure that the project complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards and the respective principles of EU Directives.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
12 juillet 2023
28 décembre 2023
Documents liés
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Reasentamiento y Restitución de Activos
05/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Consulta y Participación
18/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde prête 125 millions de dollars américains à l’Équateur pour renforcer sa capacité de transport d’électricité et son intégration régionale

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Reasentamiento y Restitución de Activos
Date de publication
8 Jun 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171361008
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210138
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Équateur
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Date de publication
5 Jun 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
165912337
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210138
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Équateur
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Consulta y Participación
Date de publication
8 Jun 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171365332
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210138
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Équateur
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Date de publication
18 Jul 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169704277
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210138
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Équateur
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Reasentamiento y Restitución de Activos
Related public register
05/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Consulta y Participación
Related public register
18/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Fiche technique
ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde prête 125 millions de dollars américains à l’Équateur pour renforcer sa capacité de transport d’électricité et son intégration régionale

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde prête 125 millions de dollars américains à l’Équateur pour renforcer sa capacité de transport d’électricité et son intégration régionale
Autres liens
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Reasentamiento y Restitución de Activos
Related public register
05/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Consulta y Participación
Related public register
18/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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