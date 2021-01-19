ORADEA SUSTAINABLE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III

The Operation concerns a municipal framework loan for urban infrastructure investments in the City of Oradea (Romania) mainly focusing on energy efficiency; urban transport, including improvement of selected urban road sections; and urban development, including open public spaces and green areas. The Operation contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals and to EU and EIB policies objectives, including EU cohesion objectives and to the objectives of the Operational Programme for the West Region in Romania (2021-2027). It supports the implementation of the City's General Urban Plan, the Integrated Urban Development Strategies (SIDU), as well as the implementation of several sector plans and strategies. The project addresses market failures and economic, energy and mobility externalities, as well as social inclusion, environment and climate externalities. All investments under this framework loan are collectively expected to provide good socio-economic benefits. The EIB's contribution to the project in addition to leveraging EU funds will help accelerate these investments also by offering long-term financing at favourable conditions in comparison to the market, thus providing substantial value added.



