ENERGY EFFICIENT REFURBISHMENTS SPAIN & PORTUGAL

The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency (EE) and small building integrated renewable energy projects (mainly PV) in commercial buildings in Spain and to a small extent in Portugal. Therefore, the project will support the EU and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.

The EU Renovation Wave Strategy set out ambitious targets for building renovations. In general, EE investments in buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments and relatively high transaction costs due to their fragmentation and small size. In addition, EE projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities. These market failures are typically not internalised in the investment rationale of private financiers, who do not have sufficient flexibility nor scale.

Moreover, given the labour-intensive nature of the building sector, the project will support the economic recovery after the Covid-19 crisis, fostering economic growth and qualified employment in the green sectors.

The loan will be an EIB Green loan. It is expected to add value by offering a long maturity and flexible terms & conditions (e.g Different interest rates modalities, long availability period, multiple disbursements ).











