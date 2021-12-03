BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SOLUTIONS

The operation consists in a quasi-equity financing to support the construction of fibre-optic backbone in Democratic Republic of Congo, focusing on underserved areas of the eastern part of the country.





The project is aligned with the Cotonou Partnership agreement and addresses the market failures of under-investment in broadband network infrastructures in lower profitability areas; of imperfect competition and market power; and of limited geographical reach of broadband infrastructure.





The project supports the objectives of the EU's Digital4Development strategy and the Digital4Development hub, mainly its African component, operating as a strategic tool to advance dialogue, joint partnerships and investments in the African digital economy.





The project is not expected to have significant negative environmental and social impacts. Instead, the roll-out of the infrastructure will support the country's transition to a digital economy, resulting in significant positive social impacts through increased mobile coverage. Mobile communication technologies enable positive environmental impacts related to climate change mitigation and adaptation in other sectors of the economy.

EIB provides substantial support in strengthening the project's sustainability and bankability, crowding in other investors to support the Borrower's growth plans. EIB financing aligns with terms and conditions usually available to the Borrower, while providing a diversification of funding sources.