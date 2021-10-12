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ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 200 000 000 €
Énergie : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
17/12/2021 : 200 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Communiqués associés
France : le Crédit Mutuel Arkéa et la BEI annoncent la signature d’un nouveau partenariat afin de financer des projets d’énergies renouvelables pour un montant total de 400 M€

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
12 octobre 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/12/2021
20210053
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
ARKEA BANQUE ENTREPRISES ET INSTITUTIONNELS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of an intermediated loan in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionnalité et impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in France and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources, addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the project is expected to rely on revenues from the market, the project improves market efficiency and competition. Based on the pipeline provided, at least 80% of the projects (in terms of project investment costs) are located in cohesion priority regions (transition regions).

Overall, the project is supported by a good governance system and strong project management capabilities. Moreover, the project is expected to generate social benefits by generating clean and renewable power at a cost well below the fossil fuel-based alternatives. Through EIB's involvement, a positive signal will be sent to market participants in the RE sector in France, notably that, alongside direct support to large projects, the Bank may also support smaller investments through a bank intermediated approach.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Documents liés
15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : le Crédit Mutuel Arkéa et la BEI annoncent la signature d’un nouveau partenariat afin de financer des projets d’énergies renouvelables pour un montant total de 400 M€

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Date de publication
15 Dec 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
150672530
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210053
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Fiche technique
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Communiqués associés
France : le Crédit Mutuel Arkéa et la BEI annoncent la signature d’un nouveau partenariat afin de financer des projets d’énergies renouvelables pour un montant total de 400 M€

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
France : le Crédit Mutuel Arkéa et la BEI annoncent la signature d’un nouveau partenariat afin de financer des projets d’énergies renouvelables pour un montant total de 400 M€
Autres liens
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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