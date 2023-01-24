Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

LISBOA ORIENTAL HOSPITAL PPP

Signature(s)

Montant
147 525 365 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Portugal : 147 525 365 €
Santé : 147 525 365 €
Date(s) de signature
29/01/2024 : 7 052 720 €
24/06/2024 : 42 000 000 €
29/01/2024 : 98 472 645 €
Autres liens
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LISBOA ORIENTAL HOSPITAL PPP
Communiqués associés
Portugal : la BEI appuie le projet de construction du nouvel hôpital Lisboa Oriental d’un montant de 380 millions d’EUR

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 novembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/01/2024
20210031
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
LISBOA ORIENTAL HOSPITAL PPP
REPUBLICA PORTUGUESA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 148 million
EUR 380 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Description
Objectifs

The EIB loan will finance the 30-year Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) concession of Hospital de Lisboa Oriental (HLO). HLO is a new acute, specialist care and teaching 875-bed hospital to be built in Chelas, in the eastern part of the city. The project is part of the Ministry of Health's hospital modernisation and reconfiguration strategy across the Lisbon area and beyond.

The new hospital will largely substitute six existing hospitals located in the city centre and managed by one entity (Centro Hospitalar de Lisboa Central, EPE - CHLC). Since the project involves both the upgrade of health estate and improvement of service delivery, it falls under the EIB's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health). It is also eligible under Article 309 point (c) "common interest" and under Article 309 point (a) "EIB Cohesion Priority Region".

Additionnalité et impact

The project includes the construction of a new hospital replacing six outdated facilities to consolidate all services in one new building. The project will improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare services. The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives for the healthcare sector.


The EIB presence provides relevant additionality also from a financial perspective. The Portuguese Authorities have been attempting for decades to implement the Project without success (also with previous EIB involvement). The favourable financial conditions as well as the structuring expertise of the EIB will generate a crowd-in effect of commercial lender, ensuring that the Project can obtain sufficient funds at adequate conditions for its deployment. The Bank can indeed provide longer financing tenors than commercial banks, aligning maturities to the economic life of the investment. The lack of EIB presence may pose at risk the timely implementation of this extremely needed infrastructure in the city of Lisbon, perpetuating the use of outdated and cost-inefficient hospitals.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU on EIA and Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The energy performance of the hospital building will be verified during appraisal. The project will bring overall benefits to the community, as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EC and/or 2014/23/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The open tender for the HLO Management Contract was published in OJ/S S243, subsequently corrected by Notice No 2018/S 116-264386, OJ/S S116, 20.06.2018, by which the deadline for submission was extended.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
24 janvier 2023
29 janvier 2024
Documents liés
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LISBOA ORIENTAL HOSPITAL PPP
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Portugal : la BEI appuie le projet de construction du nouvel hôpital Lisboa Oriental d’un montant de 380 millions d’EUR

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LISBOA ORIENTAL HOSPITAL PPP
Date de publication
27 Jan 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
164481808
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210031
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Portugal
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LISBOA ORIENTAL HOSPITAL PPP
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
LISBOA ORIENTAL HOSPITAL PPP
Fiche technique
LISBOA ORIENTAL HOSPITAL PPP
Communiqués associés
Portugal : la BEI appuie le projet de construction du nouvel hôpital Lisboa Oriental d’un montant de 380 millions d’EUR

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Portugal : la BEI appuie le projet de construction du nouvel hôpital Lisboa Oriental d’un montant de 380 millions d’EUR
Autres liens
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LISBOA ORIENTAL HOSPITAL PPP

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes