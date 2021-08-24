MATERIEL ROULANT REGION HAUTS DE FRANCE

The project consists of the acquisition of electric trainsets for regional passenger services. It is expected to generate good economic and social benefits, improving safety, comfort and better access for persons with reduced mobility. The shift of passenger traffic to rail addresses market failures by reducing negative transport externalities, such the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. The rolling stock will be equipped with the European Railway Traffic Management System, thus addressing a coordination failure.

The EIB's involvement in the financing of the project will lead to the improvement of the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base, increasing its debt maturity structure and lowering its average cost of funding.

The resulting rating is "excellent".