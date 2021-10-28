HEMSO HEALTH AND OTHER COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURES

The project supports increasing access to social infrastructure throughout Sweden and Finland by ensuring the funding of real estate projects with a particular focus on decentralized locations, selected based on the need and/or insufficient level of social services, such as care for the elderly or pre-school children, or educational infrastructure. The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will ensure access to high quality care and state of the art learning environments. The provision of care and education as well as the investments targeting climate change mitigation, generate significant positive externalities, leading to an aggregate underinvestment relative to the levels that would be socially optimal. Therefore, the use of public financing is justified to address the investment gap. It is worth mentioning that this is the second operation with the promoter, who has a strong experience developing social infrastructure properties in Sweden and Finland. The operation will ensure that the promoter has sufficient financial resources for the timely implementation of the project; it will allow the promoter to spread out its investments and ensure that the tenor of the loan aligns with the economic life of the asset being financed.

EIB's financing is furthermore complementary to the other sources of financing accessible to the promoter. By providing a long term and flexible facility, the EIB is strengthening the capital structure of the promoter which is also to the benefit of private sector financiers.