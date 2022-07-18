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ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 50 000 000 €
Industrie : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
18/07/2022 : 50 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et ROVI soutiennent l’innovation dans le secteur pharmaceutique
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
25 juillet 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/07/2022
20200938
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 114 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in various drug delivery technologies, including preclinical development and clinical studies.

ROVI's pharmacological investigations involved in the project strengthen ROVI's innovativeness and help the company to maintain its competitive edge and expand its international footprint.

Additionnalité et impact

The EIB loan will support the RDI activities of an innovative mid-cap Spanish company engaged in projects in various areas with unmet medical needs, which will generate relevant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative products in the field of central nervous system, women's health/oncology and anticoagulant therapies. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives and the need of long-term incremental investments. By creating knowledge externalities through the collaboration with other companies, universities and research institutions, the project will provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Spanish and European's leading position in areas such as innovative drug delivery technologies, clinical and regulatory development of such long-lasting acting drugs and biosimilars, and it will help to retain and increase skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities. The EIB provides the company with access to long-term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities. In addition, the EIB loan provides a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, facilitating the crowing-in of other commercial and public lenders.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The activities included in the project will not materially change current practice and will be carried out within existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Documents liés
13/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et ROVI soutiennent l’innovation dans le secteur pharmaceutique

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Date de publication
13 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142533247
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200938
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Date de publication
31 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
256473389
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20200938
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Fiche technique
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et ROVI soutiennent l’innovation dans le secteur pharmaceutique
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et ROVI soutiennent l’innovation dans le secteur pharmaceutique
Autres liens
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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