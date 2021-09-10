CDC RENOVATION ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency projects in social housing in France, supporting EU and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.

EE investments in buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments. Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects will reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, deliver health benefits through improved air quality and contribute to the reduction of energy poverty. Therefore, the projects, which are expected to be located in cohesion regions up to 64%, will be fully aligned with EU's priorities and goals established in the European Green Deal and particularly in the Renovation Wave. In addition, the renovation of buildings plays a crucial role in job creation and post-pandemic recovery.

The Promoter will lend to French Social Housing Companies, who are deemed capable of implementing the sub-projects considering their overall experience and the application of proven technologies with limited technological risks.

The Bank's contribution relies essentially on the provision of fixed-rate financing under very long maturities to CDC. The needs of fixed-rate funding are indeed scarcely met by commercial banks.