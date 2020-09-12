BERENBERG EGF ENHANCED SUPPORT

This Linked risk sharing instrument under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) is designed to provide support to mid-caps and less directly to SMEs, to foster access to liquidity in the short-term and economic recovery in the long term. The operation addresses the underlying market failure in access to finance faced by mid-caps and SMEs due to information asymmetries, which have been exacerbated by COVID-19. Specifically, the operation will support social goals such as employment via the provision of Revolving Credit Facilities to mid-caps for working capital and general finance and liquidity needs. SMEs will benefit through the provision of liquidity enabled by the capital relief of the EGF guarantee. The intermediary, Berenberg, is an established player in the target market and a first-time client of the EIB. The EIB contribution rests on introducing a new product in the target market, and it is foreseen that this intervention will crowd in additional financing from Berenberg under the Additional Portfolio that it is asked to generate as part of the contractual requirements and possibly from commercial FIs. As a first time client, Berenberg will also receive technical advice on the underlying projects to be financed.