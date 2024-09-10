KIEPACH GO GREEN ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION

The solar PV Project will support the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Croatia and the REPowerEU Action Plan.

The financing of this Project contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Decarbonising the Energy Supply (RES), as well as on Climate Action and Economic and Social Cohesion.

In terms of addressing market failures, the solar PV Project produces electricity from low carbon sources and thereby helps to address the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.

The Project is expected to rely on sales on the day-ahead market, or commercial power purchase agreements. Thereby the Project improves market efficiency and competition.

On project quality, the Project is supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the Promoter. In terms of project results, it is expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the Project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in Croatia.

The EIB's financial contribution stems from the Bank's capacity to provide long-term financing at favourable conditions which is substantially aligned with the long economic life of the assets to be financed.