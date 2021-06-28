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BROLIS (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Montant
7 500 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Lituanie : 7 500 000 €
Industrie : 7 500 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/06/2021 : 7 500 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BROLIS (EGF VD)
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : soutien à long terme pour un prêt d’amorçage-investissement de la BEI à Brolis au titre du Fonds de garantie européen

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
24 mars 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/06/2021
20200889
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BROLIS (EGF VD)
BROLIS SENSOR TECHNOLOGY UAB
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 8 million
EUR 36 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Quasi-equity financing to Brolis, a Lithuania-based company engaged in the development of wearable solutions for monitoring health parameters.

The proposed transaction will support research and development (R&D), manufacturing and product development costs for Brolis, a Lithuania-based company which develops wearable solutions for health monitoring.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns a venture debt operation under the European Guarantee Fund. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to bridge the liquidity need of the innovative company 'Brolis', an SME based primarily in Lithuania, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives etc. The Promoter is a dedicated technological company focusing on developing innovative electro-optical sensing devices for multiple applications in the medical, consumer, industrial and agricultural segments targeting unmet needs with high socio-economic impact. The project further builds on a regional cluster of excellence in photonics, a designated Key Enabling Technology, concentrated around Vilnius University in Lithuania. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in a cohesion region will further add to the country's RDI intensity (presently below 1% of GDP) and contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. EIBs involvement in this project will enable the innovation, development and manufacturing of leading-edge timely, accurate and non-invasive sensing technology of a novel 'spectrometer on the chip' for prioritised and sought after applications within particularly healthcare and wearable devices, but also OEM applications. Without the EIBs involvement this project including its important e.g. health benefits would have been significantly delayed due to the crisis.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Documents liés
11/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BROLIS (EGF VD)
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : soutien à long terme pour un prêt d’amorçage-investissement de la BEI à Brolis au titre du Fonds de garantie européen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BROLIS (EGF VD)
Date de publication
11 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
246881832
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20200889
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BROLIS (EGF VD)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BROLIS (EGF VD)
Fiche technique
BROLIS (EGF VD)
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : soutien à long terme pour un prêt d’amorçage-investissement de la BEI à Brolis au titre du Fonds de garantie européen

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : soutien à long terme pour un prêt d’amorçage-investissement de la BEI à Brolis au titre du Fonds de garantie européen
Autres liens
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BROLIS (EGF VD)

Photogallery

Quasi-equity financing to Brolis. A Lithuanian based company engaged in the development of wearable solutions for monitoring health parameters.
BROLIS (EGF VD)
©Brolis Group
Quasi-equity financing to Brolis. A Lithuanian based company engaged in the development of wearable solutions for monitoring health parameters.
BROLIS (EGF VD)
©Brolis Group
Quasi-equity financing to Brolis. A Lithuanian based company engaged in the development of wearable solutions for monitoring health parameters.
BROLIS (EGF VD)
©Brolis Group

Informations et observations générales

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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