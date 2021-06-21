ALTANA Sustainable Solutions

Research and development is associated with positive knowledge externalities, resulting to underinvestment relative to the social optimum as they insert a wedge between private and social returns to investment. The project helps the promoter and its clients to make their products and production more environmentally friendly. Therefore, it results in positive environmental externalities. These products and technologies are to be deployed by the promoter's industrial clients and thus the environmental benefits will radiate through the whole value chain. The positive environmental externalities are similarly not fully reflected in the financial returns of the investments. Overall, the EIB financing will strengthen the promoter's capability to investment in R&D, complement other financing sources, and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

