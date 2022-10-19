VOLVO TRUCKS CLEAN TRANSPORT RDI

The project is of high strategic importance for Volvo AB. By supporting this project, the Bank will help the promoter in developing electrification technologies of commercial vehicles where this is practically at its nascence, as well safety technologies for vehicle operators as well as vulnerable road users, and overall the development of a more sustainable and efficient European transport system.

The project contributes to the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital policy objective. The project components concerning RDI on electrification technologies will also contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (climate action mitigation) policy objective.

The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still not close to viable market stage electrification, vehicle automation and connectivity technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.

In addition to the benefits described above, the project will have a positive effect in terms of knowledge generation and diffusion, as well as on employment, through both the increase of highly skilled R&D jobs, and the development and re-skilling of the company's R&D resources.

The project will be managed and implemented by a promoter with very strong capabilities and expertise. It is fully aligned with the developments of technology, market and societal trends and fully supports the promoter's decarbonisation strategy and vision.

The Banks technical contribution and advice for the project is explained by (i) the guidance provided to align the project scope definition with the policy objectives at project origination and during the due diligence; and (ii) the monitoring requirements, given the associated sector risk.

The Bank's contribution to the project is supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.