GALP EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK

The Project concerns the deployment of an Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) network in Portugal and Spain.

The EVC network displays network effects, whereby each additional charging unit increases the social value of all other charging units. A large share of this benefit accrues socially rather than to the installer of the additional unit and therefore leads to under-provision, constituting a market failure.



This project also addresses the reduction of the negative environmental road transport externalities (e.g. carbon and pollutant emissions), by first tackling the 'first-mover' penalty resulting from the interdependency between the market for EVs and completion of a comprehensive charging infrastructure network.



Finally, the market, regulatory and technology risks associated with investing in EVC network will restrict private investment to low risk, high volume locations, and this will not result in the universal coverage required to further encourage electromobility on the scale required by the Paris Agreement commitments. The Bank's role is therefore to crowd in a greater lever of private investment and to extend its scale and coverage.



EIB financing will contribute to diversify the company's funding sources and lengthen the average maturity of the company's debt.