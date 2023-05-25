ROSTOCK ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING

The proposed project will contribute to (i) the increase in housing supply for low and modest income households, (ii) the delivery of modern and energy efficient new social and affordable housing, and (iii) urban regeneration and transformation of neighbourhoods to make them more sustainable.





The Project is expected to increase the supply of social and affordable housing for rent and to increase the market flexibility to respond to the current social and affordable housing needs. This is particularly acute in current circumstances with high inflation and market volatility, making the projects riskier and less profitable. The overall environmental and social impact of the Project is expected to be positive, with high environmental standards and notable social externalities. The provision of new social and affordable housing will contribute towards improving the social mix across the city and will promote greater social inclusion. The modernisation of the existing housing stock will improve the resident's living conditions and their overall quality of life. More widely, the Project is expected to contribute to urban regeneration and renewal with improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment including climate mitigation and adaptation measures.





The Bank's loan provides an important contribution to the funding of WIRO's housing investment programme and to the Borrower's long-term funding base. It allows the Borrower to draw down funds over a period of several years and offers a repayment structure that reflects the long-term nature of the investments. The loan offers an advantageous long-term fixed rate that contributes to keeping rents affordable.



