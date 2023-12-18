BRUSSELS WATER & SEWAGE NETWORKS (VIVAQUA)

The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

Financially, the operation will ensure that Vivaqua has access to sufficient and stable financial resources for the timely implementation of the project. The contribution of the EIB relies mainly on the financing conditions that go beyond what is usually available on the Belgian market. In addition, the presence of the Bank is a strong signal of the relevance of this project. Finally, EIB´s financing contribution will underpin the investment grade profile of Vivaqua, acting as a catalyst for crowding in other possible financiers.