Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 50 000 000 €
Industrie : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/12/2022 : 50 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 janvier 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/12/2022
20200610
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
BRAINLAB AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 154 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities within software-based technology and hardware medical devices aiming to improve critical surgeries, radiosurgery treatments and operating room efficiency.

By financing this project, the EIB will support a technologically leading globally operating European AI-based Digital Health company specialised in software and hardware for medical technology, directed at medical solutions in Health.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the promoter's Research Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in Europe in Surgery, Radiosurgery and as of recent, Digital Health - in particular directed at digitalisation within the operating room. By financing this project, the Bank will support a technologically leading globally operating European-based medtech company specialised in software and hardware directed at medical technology and digital solutions in Health.


This Project would further aid to accelerate adoption of digital technologies in the EU, related to R&D, healthcare and digital innovation while improving treatment outcomes. As such, through the financing of this Project aiming to facilitate increased investments in digital innovation the EIB is helping to bridge the digital gap between EU and US, e.g., and the digital divide within EU.


Overall, the financing through the EIB will complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project investments concern research and development activities carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorized scope, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings. The project activities neither fall under Annexes I nor II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The promoter complies with all relevant regulations and recommendations related to its business.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. The Promoter's procurement procedures are in line with industry practice. The project would be mostly implemented by staff within the promoter's existing R&D organisation, so there will be limited procurement activity directly related to the project.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
21 décembre 2022
22 décembre 2022
Documents liés
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Date de publication
11 Jan 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
157736713
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200610
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Date de publication
31 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
251787151
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20200610
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Fiche technique
BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes