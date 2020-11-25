PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)

The project comprises the financing of a new and innovative recycling facility in Spain under the Innovfin Energy Demonstration Projects (Circular Economy) facility for plastics that today largely is landfilled or incinerated. The project meets the Bank's Paris Alignment criteria, contributes to the EIB's objective of Sustainable energy and natural resources, and it supports EU policy objectives and related plastic recycling targets. The project will contribute to the circular economy transition, and it will generate positive externalities in the form of reduced emissions and climate change impact associated with incinerating plastics.

By supporting a new market player that has developed a new and innovative recycling technology, the project completes a missing link in the value chain for multi-material plastics, and will enable a closed loop recycling of PET pots, tubs and trays.

The project is implemented by an experienced management team that has patented and tested their new technology. The team has done extensive market analysis, dialogue and testing on both feedstock and off-take side.

EIB's involvement will contribute to closing the investment gap and in providing long-term finance that the Promoter has not been able to access from commercial banks, due to the innovative nature of the technology (high technology risk) and market uncertainties (high market risk). The bank also offers diversification of financing sources, sculpted repayments and contributes to the financial structuring.