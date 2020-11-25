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PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)

Signature(s)

Montant
30 741 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 30 741 000 €
Industrie : 30 741 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2021 : 30 741 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Communiqués associés
Espagne : Repetco Innovations reçoit 30,8 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour la construction d’une usine de délaminage et de recyclage de plastique

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
25 novembre 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/12/2021
20200582
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
REPETCO INNOVATIONS SL
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 31 million
EUR 62 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Industrie - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns a multi material pots, trays and tubs (PTTs) recycling facility with an input capacity of 100,000 t/yr in Albacete, Spain. The facility will receive PTT waste and convert it with an innovative mechanical recycling method into recycled PET and PE.

The project comprises of investments in a new innovative recycling facility for multi plastic material pots, tubs and trays (PTT), that up to now have been difficult to recycle. The recycled PET produced in the new facility will provide feedstock to PTT producers enabling closed loop recycling. The facility will also produce some recycled polyethylene. The project will increase the material recovery from waste and contribute to attainment of recycling targets. The project supports the transition to a more circular economy, in line with the EU Circular Economy Package, and contributes to the mitigation of climate change.

Additionnalité et impact

The project comprises the financing of a new and innovative recycling facility in Spain under the Innovfin Energy Demonstration Projects (Circular Economy) facility for plastics that today largely is landfilled or incinerated. The project meets the Bank's Paris Alignment criteria, contributes to the EIB's objective of Sustainable energy and natural resources, and it supports EU policy objectives and related plastic recycling targets. The project will contribute to the circular economy transition, and it will generate positive externalities in the form of reduced emissions and climate change impact associated with incinerating plastics.

By supporting a new market player that has developed a new and innovative recycling technology, the project completes a missing link in the value chain for multi-material plastics, and will enable a closed loop recycling of PET pots, tubs and trays.

The project is implemented by an experienced management team that has patented and tested their new technology. The team has done extensive market analysis, dialogue and testing on both feedstock and off-take side.

EIB's involvement will contribute to closing the investment gap and in providing long-term finance that the Promoter has not been able to access from commercial banks, due to the innovative nature of the technology (high technology risk) and market uncertainties (high market risk). The bank also offers diversification of financing sources, sculpted repayments and contributes to the financial structuring.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is expected to fall under Annex 2 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), and EIAs are required/the screening decision has not yet been received. Compliance with the Habitats directive (92/43/EEC), Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) and the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU may also be required, where relevant. This will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
02/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
02/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : Repetco Innovations reçoit 30,8 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour la construction d’une usine de délaminage et de recyclage de plastique

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
2 Nov 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
150661299
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200582
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Date de publication
2 Nov 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142774605
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200582
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Fiche technique
PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Communiqués associés
Espagne : Repetco Innovations reçoit 30,8 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour la construction d’une usine de délaminage et de recyclage de plastique

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : Repetco Innovations reçoit 30,8 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour la construction d’une usine de délaminage et de recyclage de plastique
Autres liens
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLASTIC DELAMINATION RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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