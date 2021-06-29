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PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Montant
66 381 961,8 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 66 381 961,8 €
Industrie : 66 381 961,8 €
Date(s) de signature
29/06/2021 : 66 381 961,8 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient les activités de recherche-développement de Polpharma avec un prêt de 300 millions de PLN (65 millions d’EUR)

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 juillet 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/06/2021
20200571
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
ZAKLADY FARMACEUTYCZNE POLPHARMA SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 300 million (EUR 66 million)
PLN 661 million (EUR 146 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project supports the Promoter's research and development (R&D) investments in several therapeutic areas, including cardio, diabetes, ophthalmic and respiratory diseases, over the period 2021-2023.

The investments cover the R&D costs related to the development of the company's product pipeline. By co-investing in this project, the Bank contributes to making treatments available for diseases that are a high priority for the healthcare system whilst also fostering sustainable growth and employment.

Additionnalité et impact

The financing of this project supports R&D activities, which generate significant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products and services and through skills development and upgrading. The EIB provides the company access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities. Moreover, the EIB loan is an important signal towards the company's current commercial financing partners, particularly in the context of the pending COVID-19 crisis, and therefore may result in the promoter's better access to long-term financing.
Furthermore by supporting a European company operating partially in a cohesion area of Poland, the project addresses the needs of a locally underserved population and through the development of innovative medicinal products it also makes a significant contribution to the health and well-being of the European population. By supporting Polpharma, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. The Promoter's procurement procedures will be in line with current practice in private industry. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Documents liés
17/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient les activités de recherche-développement de Polpharma avec un prêt de 300 millions de PLN (65 millions d’EUR)

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Date de publication
17 Jul 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135312813
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200571
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Date de publication
31 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
238031570
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20200571
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Fiche technique
PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient les activités de recherche-développement de Polpharma avec un prêt de 300 millions de PLN (65 millions d’EUR)

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient les activités de recherche-développement de Polpharma avec un prêt de 300 millions de PLN (65 millions d’EUR)
Autres liens
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME

Photogallery

Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
©Polpharma
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
©Polpharma
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
©Polpharma

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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