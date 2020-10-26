AVANTCARD ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL

The individual projects under this FL will be small-scale and are expected to bring positive environmental impacts, notably by reducing energy wastage and promoting the use of renewable energy sources for self-consumption by the final beneficiaries, thus lowering greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the operation will help to extend the useful life of the buildings, which improves the condition of the residential stock overall and minimises construction waste in the long term. In line with EIB policy, the sub-loans will have to comply with EU requirements in the field of environment. The Promoter has to ensure that the sub-projects undertaken by final beneficiaries with the proceeds of the EIB funds should comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation.