AVANTCARD ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL

Fiche récapitulative
Framework Loan (FL) for energy efficiency projects in conjunction with a Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) guarantee under operation 20200550.
The operation will support the energy rehabilitation of residential buildings by homeowners, including energy efficiency measures and small-scale renewable energy installations. It aims to enable energy savings, thus helping to achieve national and European targets for energy efficiency. It will also deliver CO2 emission reductions, while also contributing to the security and diversification of energy supply in the EU.
The individual projects under this FL will be small-scale and are expected to bring positive environmental impacts, notably by reducing energy wastage and promoting the use of renewable energy sources for self-consumption by the final beneficiaries, thus lowering greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the operation will help to extend the useful life of the buildings, which improves the condition of the residential stock overall and minimises construction waste in the long term. In line with EIB policy, the sub-loans will have to comply with EU requirements in the field of environment. The Promoter has to ensure that the sub-projects undertaken by final beneficiaries with the proceeds of the EIB funds should comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation.
The Promoter has to ensure that the sub-projects undertaken by final beneficiaries with the proceeds of the EIB funds comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation. The operation will be carried out exclusively in the private residential sector in Ireland, whereby homeowners are the final beneficiaries. Therefore, only small-scale private procurement will take place with no public procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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Documents
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