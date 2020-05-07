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FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2

Signature(s)

Montant
60 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 60 000 000 €
Services : 60 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
27/05/2021 : 60 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related EFSI register
13/10/2021 - FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Communiqués associés
France : Plan de Relance - Bpifrance et la BEI se mobilisent pour la trésorerie des ETI et le secteur du tourisme

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
15 septembre 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/05/2021
20200507
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
BPIFRANCE INVESTISSEMENT
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 60 million
EUR 240 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Activités financières et d'assurance
Description
Objectifs

France Investissement Tourisme 2 is an equity / quasi-equity fund managed by Bpifrance Investissement targeting French small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small mid-caps in the tourism sector. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, tourism operators face a lack of own resources (all types of junior finance) entailing financial instability and difficulties for investing. The fund will provide support to about 100 SMEs / small mid-caps between 2020 and 2023. This operation consists of a EUR 60m commitment to the fund, and it benefits from the EFSI guarantee (NPB Equity window).

France Investissement Tourisme 2 is an initiative of Bpifrance Investissement taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis and focusing on tourism investments. FIT2 aims at reaching a target size of EUR 240m. It aims to provide financial support to about 100 tourism operators (SMEs and small mid-caps) lacking the own resources and financial stability to access the necessary funding in order to upgrade or expand their business, even more so after the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis. Bpifrance Investissement will typically target enterprises with solid fundamentals, which have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 crisis, and follow three objectives: (i) support their recovery with equity / quasi-equity funding, (ii) help their transformational efforts to invest and innovate towards tomorrow's forms of tourism comprising sustainable and greener approaches, smarter and digitalised processes, resource-efficient renovations etc. and (iii) contribute to the emergence of larger and more resilient players through organic and external growth.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The renovation of touristic premises is expected to represent a significant share of the investments made by the France Investment Tourism 2's investee companies, which should, in many instances, entail positive environmental externalities in terms of energy savings and CO2 emissions. In addition, the development of greener and more resource-efficient infrastructure and activities is increasingly requested by market demand, and in line with the EU's policies regarding tourism.

Portfolio companies will all be SMEs or mid-caps not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Therefore they will be not be subject to EU public procurement directives.

Documents liés
13/10/2021 - FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : Plan de Relance - Bpifrance et la BEI se mobilisent pour la trésorerie des ETI et le secteur du tourisme

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

scoreboard - FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Date de publication
12 Oct 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
prêts
Numéro du document
150233153
Thématique du document
EFSI Obligation légale
Type de document
Tableau de bord
Numéro du projet
20200507
Dernière mise à jour
13 Oct 2021
Secteur(s)
Services
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related EFSI register
13/10/2021 - FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Fiche technique
FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Communiqués associés
France : Plan de Relance - Bpifrance et la BEI se mobilisent pour la trésorerie des ETI et le secteur du tourisme

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Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
France : Plan de Relance - Bpifrance et la BEI se mobilisent pour la trésorerie des ETI et le secteur du tourisme
Autres liens
Related EFSI register
13/10/2021 - FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2

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