WHO COVID-19 RAPID RESPONSE FACILITY

The Bank will require that implementation of the project be done in line with the principles of EU environmental legislation and EIB Environmental and Social Standards. However, considering that the Promoter, the WHO, is an international organisation belonging to the UN agencies, it is envisaged that the WHO's environmental and social standards will follow the best international practices and principles, hence fundamentally complying with the Bank's requirements.

The Promoter, the World Health Organization ("WHO") is an international organisation and a specialised United Nations agency with a constitutional mandate as the Directing and Coordinating authority on international health work. The procurement policy and procedures of the WHO follows the same key principles as the EIB Guide to Procurement, which can be summarised as economy, efficiency, non-discrimination and international competition. Moreover, the governance and control structures in place in such a multilateral agency is expected to be robust and in line with best international practice, not requiring the EIB's step-by-step monitoring as is the case with public promoters outside the EU. In conclusion, the Promoter will not be subject to the Guide to Procurement and may follow the WHO's procurement policy and procedures under the project.