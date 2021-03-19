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ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Finlande : 200 000 000 €
Éducation : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
15/12/2021 : 200 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 mars 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/12/2021
20200465
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
ESPOON KAUPUNKI
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 432 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project finances selected investments from the City of Espoo's investment plan. The project concerns both new construction and major renovations, including also extension and replacement of existing obsolete facilities. It is composed of 22 sub-projects including 9 day-care centres, 9 schools and 3 sports facilities. It also includes one sub-project dedicated for equipment for the schools and day-care centres.

By contributing to the modernisation and adaptation of school infrastructure in both early childhood education and care and basic education, the project aims to improve the quality of education in Espoo and, more broadly, in Finland, and a better allocation of resources in the education sector. A good level of education and a good quality of education accessible to all are essential for the economic, social and intellectual development of a country. Given the economic and social consequences of the global health crisis, the role of education is even more important in improving the living conditions and economic and social opportunities of young populations. The project is in line with national and local priorities in education. Following the new national curriculum introduced in 2016, Finland has been undergoing one of the most ambitious school redesign projects in Europe, exchanging traditional walled-in classrooms and rows of desks for more flexible and informal open-plan layouts. The project is also fully aligned with the EU priorities and objectives. The project is consistent with the EU Education and Training 2020 strategy. Additionally, it is expected to improve the energy efficiency of the Espoo's education estate by providing more efficient new educational facilities and by renovating existing ones.

Additionnalité et impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of ECEC and basic education. Through the support to education activities, the Project will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities. The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower continued diversification of its funding sources as well as complement funding from other IFIs.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects including the project's potential impact to protected areas or species as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
20/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Date de publication
20 May 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133957995
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200465
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Fiche technique
ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Photogallery

Espoo Education Infrastructure II
Espoo Education Infrastructure II
©SRV, 2021
Espoo Education Infrastructure II
Espoo Education Infrastructure II
©SRV, 2021
Espoo Education Infrastructure II
Espoo Education Infrastructure II
©SRV, 2021

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