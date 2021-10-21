TITAN SOLAR PV GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also supports the Bank's lending priority objectives in energy (renewable energy), climate action, and economic and social cohesion. Electricity is produced from low carbon sources (solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely (at least partially) on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition (limited forward/hedging possibility, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing). The Project is expected to yield very good quality and results due to excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and adequate governance system. With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms. All the schemes are expected to be located in cohesion regions.

Supporting this solar PV portfolio at an early stage and with a meaningful amount of financing will be instrumental in accelerating the implementation of the Project and in attracting commercial lenders to complement the participation of the EIB in the non-recourse financing tranche. The combination within a Framework Loan of a Corporate Loan and Project Finance Loan is innovative and provides the Promoter with flexibility and financial value added, which is deemed crucial mainly in the context of the ongoing Covid pandemic. The EIB, as a reference financier with the strictest standards in terms of sustainability and environmental protection, is expected to provide also an important signalling effect. Accordingly, EIB financing with a "Green Loan" label is expected to contribute to attract investors and co-financiers. This also helps Galp in the achievement of its emerging de-carbonisation strategy and clearly emphasises the role of EIB as the EU Climate Bank.