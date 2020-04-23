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UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Belgique : 30 000 000 €
Industrie : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/06/2021 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Communiqués associés
Belgique : Important soutien de la BEI à la biotech innovante Univercells - 30 millions d’euros pour ses projets COVID-19

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 mars 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/06/2021
20200423
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
UNIVERCELLS SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
EUR 60 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns investments into an innovative and versatile vaccine manufacturing facility as well as process development and manufacturing scale up activities to enable the production of large volumes of prophylactic vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 as well as in co-development of a pipeline of COVID-19 vaccines.

The project concerns investments into an innovative and versatile vaccine manufacturing facility as well as process development and manufacturing scale up activities to enable the production of large volumes of prophylactic vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 as well as in co-development of a pipeline of COVID-19 vaccines.

Additionnalité et impact

The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI - in this specific case in biopharmaceuticals. The failure arises in part from limited access to and/or higher cost of financing due to information asymmetries associated with the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, and resulting in high screening and monitoring costs. Other factors are the misalignment of incentives, lack of collateral and/or lack of track record.
Through support from the Infectious Diseases Finance Facility (IDFF), the operation addresses the need of a financially underserved company operating in the sector of development COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, as well as boosting the European manufacturing volumes and capacities. The contribution to EU policy is therefore significant.
The EIB's contribution is notable on both the financial and non-financial side. The funding provided under IDFF will substantially enhance the financial resources available to the borrower to execute its development plan and may crowd in further investors. Structuring the financing as a venture debt operation (equity risk) is appropriate given the borrower's stage of development and takes its cash flow profile into account. Therefore, the EIB also provides an added value in terms of financial structuring expertise, in addition to the technical contribution and advice.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project mainly concerns investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities or other research centres already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Investments are also expected to be made into the furnishing and validation of an existing manufacturing facility, this aspect of the project falls under the annex II of the EIA directive (2014/52/EU), referring to the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal, including evidence of any screening by the competent authorities.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. Details will be assessed during the project's due diligence.

Documents liés
26/06/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Belgique : Important soutien de la BEI à la biotech innovante Univercells - 30 millions d’euros pour ses projets COVID-19

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Date de publication
26 Jun 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140075859
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200423
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Date de publication
30 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
238296830
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20200423
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Fiche technique
UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Communiqués associés
Belgique : Important soutien de la BEI à la biotech innovante Univercells - 30 millions d’euros pour ses projets COVID-19

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Belgique : Important soutien de la BEI à la biotech innovante Univercells - 30 millions d’euros pour ses projets COVID-19
Autres liens
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERCELLS - COVID (IDFF)

Vidéos

Thumbnail: Intensifier la lutte contre le COVID-19 avec Univercells
Intensifier la lutte contre le COVID-19 avec Univercells
Learn more

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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