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MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Montant
45 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Portugal : 45 000 000 €
Transports : 45 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
23/12/2021 : 45 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 juin 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/12/2021
20200410
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
MEDLOG SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 45 million
EUR 93 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Acquisition of 16 electric locomotives and 113 intermodal wagons to provide new rail cargo services in Spain and Portugal.

The project contributes to expanding rail freight transport services, thus enabling a more efficient supply chain in Portugal and Spain and reducing transport costs for import and export goods. The project is therefore expected to increase the competitiveness and regional development of the region and contribute to sustainable growth and employment in Iberia. Additionally, the project is to be considered under the Climate Action (CA) objectives of the Bank, as it fosters a modal shift from road to rail and supports investments in electric rail transport, a zero direct emissions transport technology.

Additionnalité et impact

The project is expected to enable modal shift from road to rail, thereby enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities. The project contributes to meeting the Bank's CA&ES target. The rolling stock will provide services predominantly in less developed or transition regions and thereby support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The project supports the deployment of the European Rail Traffic Management System, which creates network-wide benefits that are higher than those experienced by each operator individually.The Bank's contribution will be visible through both financial and non-financial elements. The Bank's experience in lending to the rail sector and in analysing project finance transactions will improve the structuring of the transaction, through close co-operation with the promoter and commercial lender(s). The EIB commitment will additionally provide for a significant financing amount at affordable terms (long tenor, acceptable structure of repayment and affordable pricing), thereby strengthening the Bank's financial contribution to the project.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The maintenance will be done by Medway Maintenance & Repair (ECM or Entity in Charge of Maintenance) in their existing workshop in Entroncamento. No construction works or retrofits will be needed on the workshops. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by improving the modal share of freight rail in Spain and Portugal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and therefore not covered by EU Directives on Procurement. Procurement of the locomotives and wagons has taken place through a negotiated procedure between the company and various EU-based suppliers.

Documents liés
01/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Date de publication
1 Feb 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
136093960
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200410
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Portugal
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Date de publication
31 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253262244
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20200410
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Portugal
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Fiche technique
MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK

Informations et observations générales

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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