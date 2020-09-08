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FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19

Signature(s)

Montant
485 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 485 000 000 €
Industrie : 485 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
8/09/2020 : 485 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient la R-D de FCA, les véhicules hybrides rechargeables et les véhicules électriques à batterie

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
21 septembre 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 08/09/2020
20200358
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 485 million
EUR 658 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the Promoter's (i) investments to set up an innovative production line for the manufacturing of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), at the Promoter's production plant in Pomigliano (Italy), including the buildup of permanent inventory; and (ii) investments in research and development (R&D) activities in the field of vehicle automation, safety and connectivity, at the Promoter's R&D centres, mainly in Torino (Italy). The investments will be carried out in the period 2020-2023.

The project aims at supporting the Promoter's investments for the manufacturing deployment of advanced vehicle powertrain electrification technologies investments. It also aims at supporting innovative research and development in the field of advanced driving assistance, connectivity technologies as well as research aimed at improving the safety characteristics of vehicles.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project concerns investments for the deployment of automotive assembly lines and equipment in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope of activity. Manufacturing and assembly of motor vehicles fall under Annex II of the EIA directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), and if so the status, as well as any other environmental details of the project. The implementation of this project is expected to contribute to the adoption of zero-emission capable vehicles and the deployment of a more sustainable transport system in Europe.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
27/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient la R-D de FCA, les véhicules hybrides rechargeables et les véhicules électriques à batterie

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Date de publication
27 Oct 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
130294275
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200358
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Date de publication
28 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
231550221
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20200358
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Fiche technique
FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient la R-D de FCA, les véhicules hybrides rechargeables et les véhicules électriques à batterie

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient la R-D de FCA, les véhicules hybrides rechargeables et les véhicules électriques à batterie
Autres liens
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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