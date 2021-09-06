SENNDER (EGF VD)

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal any other environmental details of the project.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.