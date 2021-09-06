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SENNDER (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Montant
35 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 5 000 000 €
Pologne : 6 000 000 €
Allemagne : 8 000 000 €
Espagne : 8 000 000 €
Italie : 8 000 000 €
Services : 35 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
6/09/2021 : 5 000 000 €
6/09/2021 : 6 000 000 €
6/09/2021 : 8 000 000 €
6/09/2021 : 8 000 000 €
6/09/2021 : 8 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Article sur un sujet connexe
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Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 février 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 06/09/2021
20200342
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SENNDER (EGF VD)
SENNDER GMBH
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 35 million
EUR 88 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The borrower is a digital freight forwarder that connects large shippers with small independent carriers using software technology. The project supports the further development of the company's platform automation and capabilities for network optimisation, better carrier routing as well as other investment into research and development (R&D) and market expansion.

The project will help the Promoter to further develop the capabilities of its digital freight-forwarding platform and support the international expansion of the business. The developments are expected to support the transparency and efficiency in logistics processes, enabling better utilisation of existing road carrier capacities and a reduction in empty kilometres travelled.

Additionnalité et impact

The project contributes to the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by supporting an innovative software start-up offering a digital freight-forwarding platform. The financed developments lead to positive RDI externalities by supporting transparency and efficiency in logistics processes, enabling better utilisation of existing carrier capacities and road infrastructures in the EU. EIB provides the SME with tailored venture debt financing, enabling the company's sustainable growth and technological edge.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal any other environmental details of the project.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Documents liés
25/03/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SENNDER (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Date de publication
25 Mar 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135367508
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200342
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Allemagne
Italie
Pologne
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Date de publication
30 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
224769396
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20200342
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Allemagne
Italie
Pologne
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SENNDER (EGF VD)
Fiche technique
SENNDER (EGF VD)
Article sur un sujet connexe
Pour se développer, on a souvent besoin d’un plus petit que soi

À la une

Lien vers la source
Article sur un sujet connexe
Pour se développer, on a souvent besoin d’un plus petit que soi
Autres liens
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SENNDER (EGF VD)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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