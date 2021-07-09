STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS

The project finances new university premises, which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments and will provide Stockholm University and the Royal Institute of Technology with needed space for expansion. This will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved research activities. The buildings will be highly energy efficient, using geothermal and solar energy, and have been designed to minimise the impact on the environment through elements such as green roofs and water-saving solutions. The flexibility of the financing terms provides the borrower the possibility to tailor disbursements to align with the project outflows.