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GALICIA HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 150 000 000 €
Santé : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
4/04/2022 : 150 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
05/04/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALICIA HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Communiqués associés
Espagne : prêt de 150 millions d’euros de la BEI pour des hôpitaux en Galice
Projet apparenté
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
31 janvier 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 04/04/2022
20200151
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
GALICIA HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE GALICIA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 203 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Description
Objectifs

Extension and modernisation of two reference public university hospital complexes, located in the Autonomous Community of Galicia.

The project's main objective is to improve the quality and efficiency of medical services for patients requiring hospital care in Pontevedra and El Ferrol (Autonomous Community of Galicia). In the current context of the COVID-19 crisis, the project is expected to contribute to the region's preparedness and response capacity against future pandemics.

Additionnalité et impact

The project supports EIB's Health policy objective, is in line with the Urban Agenda for the EU, and aims to contribute to the priority objective of the European Commission to build "Better health and care, economic growth and sustainable health systems". It also supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. In addition, it will contribute to increase the health sector resilience and the pandemic preparedness in the region.

The project will generate positive externalities through the provision of health services that benefit the society and the broader economy. Those externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of infectious diseases and the direct impact on economic productivity from a healthier population.

The Bank's participation secures the access to long-term finance at affordable interest rates. This represents a key contribution considering the very long-term nature of the financed assets and its positive impact on the overall project cost. In addition, the loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the project, elements highly valued by public promoters as a key differentiating feature of the EIB's financing.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project comprises the reconstruction, extension and equipping of medical facilities. Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decisions of the competent authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospitals and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development. The Bank will encourage the Promoter to take into account circular economy principles during the development and future operation of the project.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
05/04/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALICIA HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : prêt de 150 millions d’euros de la BEI pour des hôpitaux en Galice

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALICIA HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Date de publication
5 Apr 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
149918838
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200151
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
05/04/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALICIA HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GALICIA HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Fiche technique
GALICIA HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Communiqués associés
Espagne : prêt de 150 millions d’euros de la BEI pour des hôpitaux en Galice
Projet apparenté
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : prêt de 150 millions d’euros de la BEI pour des hôpitaux en Galice
Autres liens
Related public register
05/04/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALICIA HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Projet apparenté
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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