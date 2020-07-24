SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL

The operation will support a multi-sector investment programme of the Lazio Region. The investment programme is plan-led and well embedded in the context of the Documento Strategico di Programmazione 2018-2023 for the XI Legislature (Programming Strategic Document for 2018-2023-DSP), addressing a balanced territorial development. The schemes selected focus on climate resilience, taking into account mitigation and adaptation, as well as on the improvement of public services provision by means of public infrastructure enhancement. This operation can also finance emergency measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Project is expected to have a number of significant positive externalities and spillover effects resulting from the implementation of the investment priorities supported by the operation, which are well integrated into the planning process and the socioeconomic objectives of the regional strategies and plans. Some of these externalities are: - Reduction of CO2 emissions due to energy efficiency in buildings - Decrease in the operational costs of public buildings because of energy savings - Reduction of air pollution - Improvement of the preparedness of the health and social provision systems - Reduction of flood risks - Preservation of natural and cultural heritage - Improvement of waste management and recycling - Upgrading of water infrastructure - Improvement of the quality of life and productivity derived from a better use of public funds