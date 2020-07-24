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SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL

Signature(s)

Montant
300 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 300 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 15 240 150 €
Industrie : 29 703 618 €
Services : 34 860 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 45 476 382 €
Déchets solides : 56 309 850 €
Santé : 118 410 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/06/2021 : 7 620 075 €
24/07/2020 : 7 620 075 €
25/06/2021 : 14 851 809 €
24/07/2020 : 14 851 809 €
25/06/2021 : 17 430 000 €
24/07/2020 : 17 430 000 €
25/06/2021 : 22 738 191 €
24/07/2020 : 22 738 191 €
25/06/2021 : 28 154 925 €
24/07/2020 : 28 154 925 €
25/06/2021 : 59 205 000 €
24/07/2020 : 59 205 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 500 millions d’EUR à la région du Latium pour les PME, les ETI, les infrastructures, l’environnement et la reprise post-COVID-19

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
5 août 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/07/2020
20200096
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL
REGIONE LAZIO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
EUR 392 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation will support a multi-sector investment programme of the Lazio Region. The investment programme is plan-led and well embedded in the context of the Documento Strategico di Programmazione 2018-2023 for the XI Legislature (Programming Strategic Document for 2018-2023-DSP), addressing a balanced territorial development. The schemes selected focus on climate resilience, taking into account mitigation and adaptation, as well as on the improvement of public services provision by means of public infrastructure enhancement. This operation can also finance emergency measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Project is expected to have a number of significant positive externalities and spillover effects resulting from the implementation of the investment priorities supported by the operation, which are well integrated into the planning process and the socioeconomic objectives of the regional strategies and plans. Some of these externalities are: - Reduction of CO2 emissions due to energy efficiency in buildings - Decrease in the operational costs of public buildings because of energy savings - Reduction of air pollution - Improvement of the preparedness of the health and social provision systems - Reduction of flood risks - Preservation of natural and cultural heritage - Improvement of waste management and recycling - Upgrading of water infrastructure - Improvement of the quality of life and productivity derived from a better use of public funds

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The schemes financed are small and, basically, located in consolidated urban areas or they involve the upgrading of existing infrastructure. However, during appraisal and at the allocation phase, the EIB will check that the Promoter complies with Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU should any scheme fall in Annex II of the above-mentioned Directive and that plans and programmes comply with to SEA Directive 2001/42/EC when relevant. In addition, the Promoter will have to comply with the relevant Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/75/EU). The new and refurbished buildings are subject to the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2010/31/EU) and its amendments included in Directive 2018/844/EU, when relevant.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
15/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 500 millions d’EUR à la région du Latium pour les PME, les ETI, les infrastructures, l’environnement et la reprise post-COVID-19

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL
Date de publication
15 Aug 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
127041928
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200096
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Déchets solides
Industrie
Aménagement urbain
Services
Santé
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL
Fiche technique
SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 500 millions d’EUR à la région du Latium pour les PME, les ETI, les infrastructures, l’environnement et la reprise post-COVID-19

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 500 millions d’EUR à la région du Latium pour les PME, les ETI, les infrastructures, l’environnement et la reprise post-COVID-19
Autres liens
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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