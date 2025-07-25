SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT OF ROAD NETWORK

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Multi-scheme and multi-faceted investment programme aimed at improving the economic efficiency, climate resilience, road safety, environmental protection and social wellbeing with interventions focusing on rehabilitation, reconstruction and upgrade of local and national roads in Serbia.
The project concerns a multi-scheme and multi-faceted investment programme in the form of an up to €150m framework loan to the Republic of Serbia, acting as borrower and represented by the Ministry of Finance. The objective of the project is to improve the road network in Serbia, with interventions focusing on rehabilitation, reconstruction and upgrade of the infrastructure. There is no new road construction involved. The promoter is the Public Enterprise "Roads of Serbia", a public enterprise and well-known EIB counterpart, with a similar EIB financed project currently under implementation, having a focus on road safety measures on national roads across the country ("Road Rehabilitation and Safety" (2012-0367)), for which EIB approved in 2023 an increase of its financing contribution. The increased EIB participation is supported by technical assistance to perform road safety impact assessment, with outcomes expected to be replicated in this new EIB operation proposal. Interventions will take into account climate adaptation, climate resilience, road safety improvement, safeguard of existing assets, protection of the environment and improved connectivity.
The project concerns a multi-scheme operation which supports the sustainable regional development of different areas in Serbia, covering the road sections which will be identified through multi criteria screening.
Interventions are intended to tackle climate adaptation, road safety improvement, safeguard of existing assets, protection of the environment and improved connectivity.
The Project is expected to lead to a significant set of benefits, including maintenance savings, lower accident rates, abatement of noise pollution and time saving for road traffic.
The investments are intended to tackle several market failures in the form of negative externalities, such as global warming, road accidents (including from non-motorized road users) and negative impacts on the environment. The investments are also intended to address the market failures of imperfect competition of public goods by improving connectivity and equitable access on the national and local road networks.
The project will address several of Global Europe: Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Agreement (NDICI) priority areas such as inclusive growth, local authorities' capacity, climate change and mobility-related actions.
The project is not aimed at increasing capacity. The project is strongly aligned with the EU's Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans (2021-2027). EIB's technical contribution will be significant as ERI-TA assistance will be deployed to strengthen the Promoter's capacity.
The project is expected to contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms complemented with technical assistance from EIB's Economic Resilience Initiative.
The works will be located on existing roads without intended change to their right of way and lane configuration but might nonetheless lead to the addition of sidewalks or paths for cyclists, the adjustment of curve radius, and other relatively minor alignment rectifications, where deemed necessary. No Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is envisaged for any schemes under the Project as the works involve rehabilitation, reconstruction and minor upgrade works on existing roads. It is expected that there will be only limited negative environmental impacts, for which the proposed mitigation measures will be reviewed at appraisal. In case a scheme nonetheless falls under Annex II of the Directive, it will be subject to screening. The individual schemes would generally fall outside the scope of the corresponding EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, if located within the EU. In Serbia, the Competent Authority for environmental enforcement is the Serbian Ministry of Environment (MoE). The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.