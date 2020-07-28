RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI

The project is part of the National Transport Plan (Allegato Infrastrutture – Connettere l'Italia) for which a Strategic Environmental Impact study was undertaken according to SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The investment proposed under the project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The environmental impacts of the project, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure and the need for assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be analysed during the appraisal. The project will significantly improve the rail connection between Napoli and Bari and is expected to result in modal shift from road and air to rail with the corresponding environmental benefits in terms of reduction of noise, GHG emissions and pollution.