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RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI

Signature(s)

Montant
2 000 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 2 000 000 000 €
Transports : 2 000 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/02/2022 : 500 000 000 €
12/02/2021 : 700 000 000 €
28/10/2020 : 800 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli-Bari - Raddoppio tratta Apice-Orsara
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli-Bari - Variante alla Tratta Cancello- Napoli
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario NA-BA - Raddoppio Tratta Cancello-Benevento - Primo Lotto Funzionale Cancello-Frasso Telesino e Variante alla Linea Storica Roma-Napoli via Cassino in Comune di Maddaloni
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Raddoppio della tratta ferroviaria Apice-Orsara. Progetto definitivo del II lotto Hirpinia-Orsara.Itinerario Napoli-Bari
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli Bari - Raddoppio tratta Cancello-Benevento - II lotto funzionale Frasso Telesino-Vitulano (BN)
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli - Bari - Progetto definitivo del raddoppio della tratta ferroviaria Bovino - Orsara

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
28 juillet 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/10/2020
20190755
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI
RETE FERROVIARIA ITALIANA SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 2000 million
EUR 6322 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the upgrading of the existing Napoli-Bari railway line to higher technical standards, including increase of maximum design speed to 200 km/h and doubling of existing single track sections. The Napoli-Bari railway is a mixed traffic line (passenger and freight) that is part of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridor. The project connects the biggest city in Southern Italy, Napoli, with another major city, Bari, crossing two southern Italian Regions (i.e. Campania and Puglia).

The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services in two less-developed Regions in Southern Italy (i.e. Campania and Puglia). The project is also expected to significantly reduce travel times, promoting modal shift from road and air to rail, generate vehicle operating cost savings as well as environmental and safety benefits. Hence, the project will contribute to promoting travel by rail, enhance sustainable transport, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and therefore mitigate climate change in line with EU objectives.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is part of the National Transport Plan (Allegato Infrastrutture – Connettere l'Italia) for which a Strategic Environmental Impact study was undertaken according to SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The investment proposed under the project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The environmental impacts of the project, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure and the need for assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be analysed during the appraisal. The project will significantly improve the rail connection between Napoli and Bari and is expected to result in modal shift from road and air to rail with the corresponding environmental benefits in terms of reduction of noise, GHG emissions and pollution.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli-Bari - Raddoppio tratta Apice-Orsara
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli-Bari - Variante alla Tratta Cancello- Napoli
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario NA-BA - Raddoppio Tratta Cancello-Benevento - Primo Lotto Funzionale Cancello-Frasso Telesino e Variante alla Linea Storica Roma-Napoli via Cassino in Comune di Maddaloni
01/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Raddoppio della tratta ferroviaria Apice-Orsara. Progetto definitivo del II lotto Hirpinia-Orsara.Itinerario Napoli-Bari
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli Bari - Raddoppio tratta Cancello-Benevento - II lotto funzionale Frasso Telesino-Vitulano (BN)
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli - Bari - Progetto definitivo del raddoppio della tratta ferroviaria Bovino - Orsara

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli-Bari - Raddoppio tratta Apice-Orsara
Date de publication
27 Aug 2020
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133107257
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190755
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli-Bari - Variante alla Tratta Cancello- Napoli
Date de publication
27 Aug 2020
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133103244
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190755
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario NA-BA - Raddoppio Tratta Cancello-Benevento - Primo Lotto Funzionale Cancello-Frasso Telesino e Variante alla Linea Storica Roma-Napoli via Cassino in Comune di Maddaloni
Date de publication
27 Aug 2020
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133120506
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190755
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI
Date de publication
1 Oct 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
126576378
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190755
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Raddoppio della tratta ferroviaria Apice-Orsara. Progetto definitivo del II lotto Hirpinia-Orsara.Itinerario Napoli-Bari
Date de publication
27 Aug 2020
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133103243
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190755
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli Bari - Raddoppio tratta Cancello-Benevento - II lotto funzionale Frasso Telesino-Vitulano (BN)
Date de publication
27 Aug 2020
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133103656
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190755
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli - Bari - Progetto definitivo del raddoppio della tratta ferroviaria Bovino - Orsara
Date de publication
27 Aug 2020
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133107256
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190755
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli-Bari - Raddoppio tratta Apice-Orsara
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli-Bari - Variante alla Tratta Cancello- Napoli
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario NA-BA - Raddoppio Tratta Cancello-Benevento - Primo Lotto Funzionale Cancello-Frasso Telesino e Variante alla Linea Storica Roma-Napoli via Cassino in Comune di Maddaloni
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Raddoppio della tratta ferroviaria Apice-Orsara. Progetto definitivo del II lotto Hirpinia-Orsara.Itinerario Napoli-Bari
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli Bari - Raddoppio tratta Cancello-Benevento - II lotto funzionale Frasso Telesino-Vitulano (BN)
Related public register
27/08/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI - Itinerario Napoli - Bari - Progetto definitivo del raddoppio della tratta ferroviaria Bovino - Orsara
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI
Fiche technique
RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL NAPOLI-BARI

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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