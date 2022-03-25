FGC MOBILITAT ROLLING STOCK

The project will double the current rail capacity and significantly improve the modal share of rail in the land access to the Barcelona Airport. This will result in less waiting times as well as vehicle operating cost savings, transport safety benefits, and environmental benefits. The project is 100% eligible under Climate Action.

The express rail connection with the Barcelona airport "Josep Tarradellas" will make public transport more attractive and accelerate the modal shift from road to rail between the airport / city connection.





The project incorporates innovative financial features, replacing a standard first-demand guarantee by means of a put option on the rolling stock, issued by the regional rail operator. This solution has not been explored before in this kind of operations. EIB financing has been customised in its availability and disbursement terms and this will facilitate the implementation of the Project. Additionally, EIB´s participation has attracted several private financiers at more attractive rates and tenor, with a greater risk appetite and willingness to accept novel guaranteeing scheme (the put option).