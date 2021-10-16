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BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Signature(s)

Montant
90 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 90 000 000 €
Transports : 90 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/12/2021 : 90 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Integrazioni volontarie al progetto e al SIA
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Aeroporto di Bologna - Masterplan 2009-2023 - Documentazione - Valutazioni e Autorizzazioni
Related public register
16/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Sintesi Non Technica
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Quadro di riferimento ambientale

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
28 décembre 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/12/2021
20190733
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 90 million
EUR 198 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project comprises a number of investments at Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport (Bologna Airport, BLQ) that are aimed at increasing operational resilience and passenger service standards and improving safety and security performance at the airport. It will also provide additional terminal and landside capacity in order to accommodate traffic growth. In particular, the project includes the renewal and upgrade of the existing terminal facilities, a new apron and a de-icing pad, the renovation of the existing runway system, the acquisition of Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) equipment meeting Standard 3 (S3), the upgrade of the cargo facilities, a multi-storey car park and other minor investments.

Bologna Airport is the seventh busiest airport in Italy. It is one of the TEN-T core network airports and is included in Baltic-Adriatic, the Mediterranean and the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridors. The project will provide additional terminal, airside and landside capacity at the airport in order to accommodate further growth in traffic and to improve operational resilience and passenger service standards.

Additionnalité et impact

The project increases the airport's resilience and the level of service and provides additional airport capacity to accommodate future traffic growth at Bologna airport, which is part of the core network of the Trans-European Transport Network for airports, making the project eligible under Article 309 (c), common interest. Without the project, passengers will endure congestion and would eventually need to follow inefficient travel arrangements, such as travelling at less preferred times or through alternative, less preferred airports. Either way such diversion would impose time delays and other costs to passengers, not reflected in airport charges, constituting a market failure, which will increase over time as demand grows.


From a financial point of view, the Bank's loan will provide a valuable contribution to complement available resources, accelerating implementation of the Project. The tenor and other terms of the Bank's financing are currently not available at comparable conditions on the market, and ensure an alignment to the economic life of the asset to be financed. In addition, the lower cost of the Bank's financing improves the affordability of the Project as a whole. The EIB funding would send a strong signal to the market about its financial viability. 


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

All project components are included in the Bologna Airport 2016-2030 Masterplan, which is an updated and revised version of a former 2009-2023 Master Plan. The 2009-2023 Master Plan was submitted to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, which was approved by the Italian Ministry of Environment (MoE) on the 25th February 2013. As per the provisions of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Competent Authority screened out from a further EIA process the updated 2016-2030 Masterplan on the 26th November 2018.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Commentaires

n/a

Documents liés
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Integrazioni volontarie al progetto e al SIA
05/01/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Aeroporto di Bologna - Masterplan 2009-2023 - Documentazione - Valutazioni e Autorizzazioni
16/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Sintesi Non Technica
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Quadro di riferimento ambientale

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Integrazioni volontarie al progetto e al SIA
Date de publication
5 Jan 2022
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
131792481
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190733
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Date de publication
5 Jan 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142498818
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190733
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Aeroporto di Bologna - Masterplan 2009-2023 - Documentazione - Valutazioni e Autorizzazioni
Date de publication
5 Jan 2022
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
152796297
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190733
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Sintesi Non Technica
Date de publication
16 Oct 2021
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
131798694
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190733
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Quadro di riferimento ambientale
Date de publication
5 Jan 2022
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
131797056
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190733
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Integrazioni volontarie al progetto e al SIA
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Aeroporto di Bologna - Masterplan 2009-2023 - Documentazione - Valutazioni e Autorizzazioni
Related public register
16/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Sintesi Non Technica
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Quadro di riferimento ambientale
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Fiche technique
BOLOGNA AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN

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