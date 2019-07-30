LAPLAND CENTRAL HOSPITAL

As a hospital investment, this project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of hospitals and the large health externalities they generate. The project generates positive externalities through the provision of improved health services, enhanced emergency preparedness and the reduction of energy consumption. By providing integrated and efficient medical services of higher quality, the project aims to respond to the changing needs of an ageing population and to the developments in healthcare practices. The operation will ensure that Lapland Hospital District has sufficient financial resources for the timely implementation of the project; it will allow it to spread out the investment and ensure that the tenor of the loan links in with the economic life of the asset being financed. It will also complement funding from other multilateral financiang institutions.





