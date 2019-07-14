STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION

Fiche récapitulative
Investment programme aimed at strengthening the electricity transmission infrastructure and the rehabilitation of electricity distribution networks in Tunisia.
The proposed project aims at strengthening Tunisia's electricity transmission system and improving power and gas distribution systems. It will ultimately contribute to meeting the growing electricity demand of the country. The EIB project is part of a larger investment programme, which also includes a transmission component comprising the construction of high-voltage transmission lines and several power sub-stations, financed by the World Bank.
EIB's support to STEG will strengthen and expand Tunisia's electricity transmission and distribution networks, helping to bridge a significant investment gap in infrastructure in the country. The project will connect new customers, reduce network losses, and improve reliability and continuity of service in a context of increasing demand, and the associated market failures in terms of reliability, security of supply. and climate externality. It will strengthen Tunisia's electricity transmission infrastructure in order to integrate new generation sources and reduce CO2 emissions and address the climate externality. The programme's economic and social benefits are expected to be excellent and is expected to have positive ESG impacts.
The project is well aligned with EIB's external lending mandate, which aims to finance social, environmental, and economic infrastructure. It will also contribute to the Government's energy development plan.
EIB's contribution to this project has enabled the promoter to raise additional funding from other IFIs and to accelerate the implementation of its Capex programme. EIB's support has also allowed the promoter to benefit from a technical assistance to establish the Environmental and Social frameworks needed for the project. Such a technical assistance is a first of its kind in Tunisia.
The Bank will ensure the project complies with national legislation, relevant EU directives and principles and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that procurement of the project contracts financed by the Bank will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the ELM 2014-2020 Guarantee or its successor.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.